Italian banks' situation 'difficult but manageable': minister

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a meeting with his British counterpart George Osborne (unseen) in Rome, Italy, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italian banks can deal over the next two to three years with a pile of bad loans that grew during a deep recession, the country’s economy minister said, adding that the situation of their balance sheets was “difficult but manageable”.

“A two, three-year horizon is a reasonable time frame,” Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told a business conference on Saturday. “Following the crisis, banks’ balance sheets are in a difficult situation - some more than others - but it’s a manageable situation.”

Italian banking stocks have lost 40 percent this year as investors fret about high bad loans amid negative interest rates which are hurting profits.