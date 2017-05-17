FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Monte dei Paschi chairman says remains optimistic over bailout request
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 17, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 3 months ago

Monte dei Paschi chairman says remains optimistic over bailout request

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank's headquarters in Siena, Italy, July 1, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi's (BMPS.MI) Chairman Alessandro Falciai said on Wednesday he remained optimistic over the outcome of the Italian bank's request for a state recapitalization needed to fill an 8.8 billion euro capital shortfall.

The European Central Bank's Chief Supervisor Daniele Nouy said on Monday a failure to review the Tuscan bank's assets before stress tests last year was opening up "additional discussions" about the bank's incurred losses, which can be covered only with private money.

Monte dei Paschi's state aid request needs to be authorized by the European Commission after the ECB has declared the bank viable and quantified its capital needs.

Asked about Nouy's comments, Falciai told reporters on the sidelines of an event: "I cannot help but being greatly optimistic."

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.