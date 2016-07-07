FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte dei Paschi denies report it will announce cash call on Thursday
July 7, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Monte dei Paschi denies report it will announce cash call on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks in front of the Monte dei Paschi bank in Siena, central Italy, January 29, 2016.Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Struggling Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied a press report that its board was preparing to announce a capital increase of between 2-3 billion euros ($2.2-3.3 billion) on Thursday.

Italian newspaper La Stampa, in an unsourced report, said the board would announce the move after a board meeting later in the day.

"The bank denies the rumor," said a spokesman for the Tuscan lender, Italy's third biggest.

The bank's board meets on Thursday to draft a response to the European Central Bank, which has requested that the lender cuts its bad loans by 40 percent over 2-1/2 years - something which is expected to force it to raise fresh capital.

The Italian government is considering a series of options, including injecting capital in the bank, and is in talks with the European Commission as it seeks to ensure retail investors will not have to shoulder losses in any state-backed bailout.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini

