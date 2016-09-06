FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy PM Renzi sees Monte Paschi cash call by end-year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 6, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Italy PM Renzi sees Monte Paschi cash call by end-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016.Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is likely to launch a capital increase before the end of the year, and fellow lender Unicredit (CRDI.MI) will also probably seek fresh capital.

Monte dei Paschi needs to complete a cash call for up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) by the end of 2016, but several banking sources have said recently this may take place at the beginning of 2017.

"The conditions are in place for the Monte Paschi capital increase to take place this year," Renzi said in a television interview with state broadcaster RAI.

($1 = 0.8889 euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.