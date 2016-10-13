FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
NPLs at Italy's four rescued banks rose by 386 million euros in first-half
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 13, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 10 months ago

NPLs at Italy's four rescued banks rose by 386 million euros in first-half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of Banca Etruria in downtown Rome, Italy, December 15, 2015.Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Four Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November and are now in the process of being sold said on Thursday their non-performing loans had increased by 386 million euros ($432 million) in the first half of the year.

Italy is struggling to sell Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFerrara in an effort to recoup at least part of the 3.75 billion euros that other Italian lenders stumped up in the rescue.

Sources familiar with the matter have said bids for the lenders were low as investors feared the banks would need to write down further their problem loans.

The four banks said they held 'sofferenze' -- or loans to insolvent borrowers -- worth 542 million euros in gross terms at the end of June.

This was up from 156 million euros six months earlier as loans previously considered as 'unlikely to pay' had now been classed as non-performing, they said. ($1 = 0.8928 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.