Popolare di Vicenza needs more capital, will cut up to 1,500 jobs

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank Popolare di Vicenza, rescued by a state-sponsored bailout fund in May, will need to lay off at least a quarter of its workforce and raise more capital under a new business plan, its chairman said.

Popolare di Vicenza, which is 99 percent owned by rescue fund Atlante after failing to raise cash in an initial share offering, is working on the plan and Chairman Gianni Mion said on Wednesday it could be ready in a couple of months.

Atlante has said Popolare di Vicenza, like rival Veneto Banca which it also took over after a flopped share issue, have an unsustainable level of costs compared to their income.

Mion said Popolare di Vicenza needed to convince unions that it would need to cut between 1,300 and 1,500 jobs, out of a total workforce of 5,400 employees as of the end of June.

"It's a big number," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "We probably made a mistake by not saying it right away ... We're not in a position to wait."

Popolare di Vicenza reported a first-half loss of 795 million euros last month, adding to 2.2 billion euros in losses over the previous two years.

"To relaunch the bank we need more money," Mion said. "The plan will clarify what the capital needs are and we'll see what Atlante can do and what other investors can do instead."

Atlante has said it wants to sell its holdings in Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca as soon as possible but must first clean up their balance sheets from soured debts.

Mion said the bank had to solve its cost problems before looking for new investors. Popolare di Vicenza continued to discuss a possible merger with Veneto Banca, he said.

The two banks risked buckling under a bad loan pile after a deep recession in Italy bankrupted thousands of small businesses.

Like other Italian lenders, they need to close branches to cope with a stagnating economy and negative interest rates.

Both banks are being investigated for mis-selling their shares to hundreds of small shareholders who lost their money in the rescue by Atlante. The banks have said they are working with prosecutors to look into what happened.

Popolare di Vicenza will hold a board meeting on Wednesday where it will discuss plans to pursue legal action against former executives over the mis-selling of shares and plans to hold talks with shareholder groups to reach settlements, Mion said.