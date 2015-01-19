FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to present bank governance reform on Tuesday: source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 19, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 3 years ago

Italy to present bank governance reform on Tuesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told lawmakers in his center-left Democratic Party that the Cabinet would pass a reform of bank governance rules on Tuesday, a lawmaker present at the meeting told Reuters.

The reform is expected to abolish the current system which assigns equal voting rights to all shareholders in Italy’s mutual, or “cooperative” bank sector.

The change is part of a broader so-called “investment compact” - a package of measures aimed at increasing sources of financing for companies.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.