Italian banks set to request $16 billion in long-term ECB funds

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banks are set to request around 14.4 billion euros ($16 billion) in longer-term funds the European Central Bank will offer at an auction this week, Reuters calculations on figures provided by 15 leading Italian banks showed on Tuesday.

The ECB will conduct on Thursday its fourth targeted longer-term refinancing operation aimed at improving bank lending to companies.

A Reuters poll this month forecast the ECB will lend just 50 billion euros after banks took up roughly twice that amount at the previous auction in March.

Traders said the large take-up in March and liquidity available to banks through the ECB’s asset purchase program curbed banks’ appetite for the funds.

Nearly half of the 15 Italian banks surveyed did not plan to take part in Thursday’s auction. However, a request for around 5 billion euros is expected to come from heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), followed by Banco Popolare BAPO.MI with around 3.2 billion euros.

Italian banks have borrowed a total of 93 billion euros at three similar tenders in the past, or 30 percent of the overall funds allotted, taking up 36 billion euros in March alone.

The ECB has injected 311 billion euros in longer-term funds so far as improving economic conditions in the single-currency bloc encourage a recovery in lending.