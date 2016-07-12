FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Treasury Lew says well-capitalized banks important objective
July 12, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

U.S.'s Treasury Lew says well-capitalized banks important objective

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses the media during a visit at the Medical Center Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stressed in Paris on Tuesday the need for well-capitalised banks as Italy nears a deal to safeguard its struggling lenders.

Asked about whether Italy's bank's need recapitalization, Lew told reporters after meeting French Finance Minister Michel Sapin: "We continue to believe that (having) well-capitalised financial institutions is a very important objective both for financial stability and economic growth."

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
