U.S.'s Treasury Lew says well-capitalized banks important objective

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew addresses the media during a visit at the Medical Center Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 9, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stressed in Paris on Tuesday the need for well-capitalised banks as Italy nears a deal to safeguard its struggling lenders.

Asked about whether Italy's bank's need recapitalization, Lew told reporters after meeting French Finance Minister Michel Sapin: "We continue to believe that (having) well-capitalised financial institutions is a very important objective both for financial stability and economic growth."