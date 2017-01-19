FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EU clears state guarantee for Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca debt
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 19, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 7 months ago

EU clears state guarantee for Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Banca Popolare di Vicenza is seen in downtown Milan, September 29, 2015. REUTES/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved measures for Italy to provide a state guarantee on bond issues at Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two regional lenders that were rescued last year by banking industry bailout fund Atlante.

The two banks have been told by the European Central Bank to improve their liquidity position. To help weak lenders, Italy passed in late December a decree to allow banks to tap a state guarantee on their debt.

"The European Commission has found Italian plans to support the access to liquidity of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca with a state guarantee to be in line with EU state aid rules," the Commission said, adding the measure was "targeted, proportionate and limited in time and scope."

Italy is set to provide a similar guarantee to debt issues by Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

Reporting by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.