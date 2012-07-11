Italy central banker calls for action from Europe, says banks solid

ROME (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called on euro zone policymakers on Wednesday to do more to support its third largest economy while urging Italian banks raise more capital and better manage credit risk and liquidity.

In a speech at the Italian banking association’s annual assembly, Visco said Italy’s top five banks had met the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) capital requirements and had Core Tier 1 capital ratios of 10 percent.

His comments lifted the shares of some major banks but Visco also pointed to the need for others of the country’s 66 financial institutions - about which investors are more concerned - to bolster their capital resources.

“We asked some single lenders to further raise their capital levels to improve the quality beyond regulatory levels,” Visco said.

The Bank of Italy is the country’s primary banking regulator and the speech helped shares in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rise 2.49 percent compared to the previous day’s close while Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) gained 2.16 percent.

The EBA has said commercial banks should have a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, up from a previous minimum of 7 percent, a move meant to help shield them from sovereign risk during the debt crisis.

Excluding the top banks, Italy’s 66 other lenders have an average core Tier 1 ratio of 8.7 percent, said Visco, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s governing board.

Italy’s banking system is solid and improving, he said, though still at the mercy of the euro zone debt crisis and financial markets’ concerns of a breakup of the single-currency bloc.

He said that Italy’s 10-year benchmark bond yield of nearly 6 percent and the Italian-German spread of more than 450 basis points was not justified, and he backed the use of European bailout funds to stem borrowing costs for some countries.

“The difference between the yields on Italian and German bonds is far above what would be justified by the fundamentals of our economy,” Visco said.

“The resources available to the European stabilization funds, the EFSF and ESM, must be used better, and also to contain borrowing costs within coherent limits that are in line with the underlying conditions of the different economies,” said Visco.

Prime Minister Mario Monti has won support for a plan to use the bailout funds to try to keep a lid on borrowing costs at the June 28-29 European Union summit.

But since its approval, both Finland and the Netherlands have said they opposed such a mechanism, and the details of how it will work and the conditions that will be tied to its use have not yet been hammered out.

Euro zone finance ministers are supposed to meet on July 20 to discuss the details of the mechanism.

Speaking after Visco at the same Rome conference, Prime Minister Monti said the plan to stabilize yields using the bailout funds “must be consolidated both in its substance and in the way it is communicated.”