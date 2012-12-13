EU's Barroso tells Berlusconi Italy needs stability, reform

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he had stressed the importance of stability and reform in Italy in a conversation with former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Barroso told reporters he had a private discussion with Berlusconi on Wednesday.

“I‘m not going into detail. It was a personal conversation,” Barroso said, but added that he had stressed in their phone call the need to keep Italy on this “path of stability and reform”.