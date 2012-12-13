FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Barroso tells Berlusconi Italy needs stability, reform
December 13, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

EU's Barroso tells Berlusconi Italy needs stability, reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he had stressed the importance of stability and reform in Italy in a conversation with former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Barroso told reporters he had a private discussion with Berlusconi on Wednesday.

“I‘m not going into detail. It was a personal conversation,” Barroso said, but added that he had stressed in their phone call the need to keep Italy on this “path of stability and reform”.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield

