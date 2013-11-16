FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Alfano says broke with Berlusconi to avoid early vote
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2013 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Alfano says broke with Berlusconi to avoid early vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said on Saturday he had decided to break with Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right People of Freedom party because he had the feeling that hardliners in the party were pushing for early elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision had been a “painful and bitter” choice but he said it was the only way to ensure stability for the coalition government led by Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

He said that with Italian families suffering in the recession and record levels of youth unemployment, it would be irresponsible to put the government at risk.

“We cannot say we’ll overthrow the government and we’ll have solved all our problems,” he said.

Reporting by Catherine Hornby and James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.