Berlusconi says some countries may have to leave euro
February 19, 2013 / 12:39 PM / in 5 years

Berlusconi says some countries may have to leave euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is seeking his fifth term in government, restated on Tuesday that some countries may be forced to leave the euro zone if the European Central Bank does not become a lender of last resort.

“The euro is a weak currency because it does not have a central bank to support it,” Berlusconi told daily Corriere della Sera’s internet television.

“If it continues to not have a bank to guarantee government bonds and is not prepared to print money, some countries may be forced to return to their national currency,” he said.

The 76-year-old media tycoon has made similar remarks in the past about the possibility of Italy, or even Germany leaving the euro, but has often at least partially rectified them later.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
