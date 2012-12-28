Berlusconi to pay 36 million euros a year divorce settlement: press

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), ahead of a two-day European Union leaders summit, in Brussels December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has agreed to pay his estranged wife Veronica Lario 100,000 euros ($132,200) a day as part of a divorce settlement, the daily Corriere della Sera said on Friday.

The newspaper said the 36 million-euro-a-year settlement, reached after three years of negotiations, was filed with a court in Milan around Christmas.

No comment was immediately available from the court or from lawyers for either Berlusconi or Lario following emailed and telephoned requests for confirmation.

The report comes shortly after Berlusconi’s return to frontline politics to lead the centre-right campaign ahead of an election in February.

Lario, a former actor who was married to Berlusconi for more than 22 years, asked for a divorce from the 76-year-old billionaire in 2009, accusing him of having an affair with a 17-year-old girl.

She had already delivered a public rebuke to her husband over his relations with other women, sending an open letter to the daily La Repubblica in 2007 in which she said he owed her a public apology after injuring her dignity as a woman.

She sought a divorce two years later, saying she could “no longer stay with a man who frequents minors” after reports emerged that Berlusconi had attended the 18th birthday party of aspiring model Noemi Letizia.

Since then he has been accompanied by a repeated allegations of sexual scandal, culminating in accounts last year of “bunga bunga” sex parties in his Milan home and charges of paying for sex with a juvenile prostitute, which he denies.

Lario had originally asked for a monthly alimony of 3.5 million euros, while Berlusconi had responded with an offer of no more than 300,000 euros a month.

The Corriere della Sera said the settlement, which would assign no blame to either party in the divorce, would not give Lario a 78-million-euro villa near Brianza in northern Italy where she raised their three children. ($1 = 0.7563 euros)