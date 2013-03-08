FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Berlusconi in hospital for eye problem: sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2013 / 10:38 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi in hospital for eye problem: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in hospital receiving treatment for an eye problem, legal sources said on Friday.

The 76-year-old media billionaire had to cancel his appearance at a final rally ahead of Italy’s inconclusive elections in February and a subsequent television interview because of the eye problem.

His lawyers have said the problem constitutes a legitimate impediment to his appearance in court, which could potentially delay a trial this month in which he faces charges of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.

A hearing is expected on Friday with the verdict expected on March 18.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.