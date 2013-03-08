Italy's Berlusconi in hospital for eye problem: sources

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in hospital receiving treatment for an eye problem, legal sources said on Friday.

The 76-year-old media billionaire had to cancel his appearance at a final rally ahead of Italy’s inconclusive elections in February and a subsequent television interview because of the eye problem.

His lawyers have said the problem constitutes a legitimate impediment to his appearance in court, which could potentially delay a trial this month in which he faces charges of paying for sex with an underage prostitute.

A hearing is expected on Friday with the verdict expected on March 18.