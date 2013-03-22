FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi trials face delay over move to transfer hearings
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2013 / 1:03 PM / in 5 years

Berlusconi trials face delay over move to transfer hearings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on as he speaks after meeting with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano at Quirinale palace in Rome March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi’s appeal against a tax fraud conviction and a separate trial on sex charges will be suspended after Italy’s highest appeals court agreed to consider a request to transfer the hearings from Milan, a legal source said on Friday.

Berlusconi’s lawyers asked last week for the trials to be moved to the northern city of Brescia from Milan, where the former prime minister says he cannot get a fair hearing because of judicial bias.

The 76-year-old media billionaire is appealing against a conviction for tax fraud and he is also on trial in a separate case over accusations of paying for sex with a minor.

The trials will remain suspended until the Corte di Cassazione decides whether or not to uphold the request for a transfer.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.