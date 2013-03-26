FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy court to decide Berlusconi trial switch on April 18: sources
#World News
March 26, 2013 / 10:28 AM / 5 years ago

Italy court to decide Berlusconi trial switch on April 18: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s top court will decide on April 18 whether to transfer two trials involving Silvio Berlusconi to the northern city of Brescia from Milan, where the former Italian prime minister says he cannot get a fair trial, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

Berlusconi’s appeal against a tax fraud conviction and a separate trial where he is charged with paying for sex with a minor have both been delayed until after the Court of Cassation decides on whether to allow the transfer or not.

The move to transfer the hearings, which could significantly delay the trials, was the latest salvo in an escalating battle between Berlusconi and Milan prosecutors, whom he has often accused of trying to destroy him for political reasons.

Reporting by Virginia Alimenti, writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
