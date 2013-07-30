Italy prosecutor asks top court to reduce Berlusconi ban

People of Freedom (PDL) party member and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends the Upper house of the parliament in Rome, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian public prosecutor on Tuesday asked the country’s top court to reduce former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s ban from public office for tax fraud to 3 years from 5, but to confirm a one year prison term.

The supreme court is hearing Berlusconi’s last appeal in a case which could threaten the survival of Italy’s shaky coalition government if his conviction is confirmed.

Berlusconi was sentenced to four years in jail by the lower court but this has been reduced to one year under a 2006 amnesty.