Berlusconi in good condition after hospitalization for heart problem

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was in good condition on Wednesday, a day after he was hospitalized for a heart problem, doctors said.

Tests on the four-time prime minister were continuing “positively”, Milan’s San Raffaele hospital said in a statement without elaborating.

The hospital said on Tuesday that the 79-year-old center-right politician and media mogul, who was fitted with a pacemaker when he was 70, had suffered a “cardiac deficiency”.

Berlusconi’s political influence has waned since he left government in 2011.