Berlusconi's party denies press reports he may need heart surgery
June 9, 2016 / 7:04 AM / a year ago

Berlusconi's party denies press reports he may need heart surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures as he makes his speech during a presentation of Rome's mayoral candidate Alfio Marchini (not seen) in Rome, Italy May 10, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is continuing to undergo tests in hospital but is not expected to have heart surgery, a spokeswoman for his Forza Italia party said on Thursday, denying press reports he would need an operation.

The 79-year-old center-right leader and media mogul was admitted to hospital on Monday suffering from what his doctors called a “cardiac deficiency”. [L8N18Z1RJ]

In unsourced reports, Italian newspapers said on Thursday that Berlusconi might need an operation in the coming hours after tests had revealed a potentially serious problem. However, Forza Italia spokeswoman Deborah Bergamini dismissed this.

“No operation is expected. What the newspapers have written is not right. It is nonsense,” she told Reuters.

“As we already said yesterday, (Berlusconi) is undergoing certain tests. They will be completed today. Presumably he will go home tonight,” she added.

Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

