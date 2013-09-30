FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Party lawmaker says not satisfied after meeting with Berlusconi
September 30, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

Party lawmaker says not satisfied after meeting with Berlusconi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker from Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party said on Monday he was not satisfied after a party meeting at which Berlusconi sought to quell internal dissent with his decision to pull PDL’s ministers from the government.

Up to 20 PDL Senators may be willing to defy Berlusconi and support Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote on Wednesday, a PDL source told Reuters earlier on Monday.

“The situation has not been clarified,” the PDL’s former lower house leader Fabrizio Cicchitto told reporters after the meeting.

Cicchitto, one of the first PDL officials to express dissent with Berlusconi’s decision on Saturday, said Berlusconi had left no room for debate after he had addressed the meeting and it was necessary to open a proper discussion in the party.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones

