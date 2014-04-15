FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi lawyers pleased with community service ruling
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2014 / 11:09 AM / 3 years ago

Berlusconi lawyers pleased with community service ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court ruling ordering former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to do community service once a week at a center for the elderly is “satisfactory” given the center-right politician’s need to carry out political activity, his lawyers said.

“The decision of the Milan court appears to be balanced and satisfactory with regards to Berlusconi’s political activity needs,” lawyers Franco Coppi and Niccolo Ghedini said in a statement on Tuesday.

Berlusconi, 77, remains Italy’s most-prominent center-right politician and his Forza Italia party is campaigning for seats in the May election for the European Parliament.

Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.