Berlusconi's daughter denies she will lead Italy center-right

Fininvest President Marina Berlusconi smiles during the shareholders meeting at Mondadori headquarters in Segrate, outside Milan, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi’s oldest daughter Marina on Tuesday dismissed growing speculation that she would replace her father as leader of Italy’s center right after his conviction for tax fraud.

“I must reiterate once again, and categorically, that I never considered entering politics,” the 47-year-old businesswoman said in a statement.

She said she hoped the denial would put paid to any speculation about “an intention I never entertained and do not entertain.”