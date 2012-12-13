FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 13, 2012 / 4:27 PM / in 5 years

Berlusconi urges Monti to head centre-right Italian coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi proposed during a meeting of centre-right political parties in Brussels on Thursday that Mario Monti should run in the next Italian election as head of a centre-right coalition, a participant at the meeting said.

Monti did not indicate during the meeting whether he would run, but at the end of the gathering by the European People’s Party, a centre-right umbrella group, the head of the EPP described the meeting as a “positive development”.

“Berlusconi suggested in the meeting that Monti should run as head of a centre-right coalition,” the participant, a senior party official, told Reuters, describing the atmosphere as positive.

Monti, the current prime minister, has said he will stand down once a 2013 budget has been approved because he has lost support. New elections are expected in February.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
