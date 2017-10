MILAN (Reuters) - A court in Milan on Monday rejected a request by Silvio Berlusconi’s lawyers that the former Italian prime minister’s trial for paying for sex with a juvenile prostitute be suspended until after national elections on February 24-25.

The 76 year-old media billionaire’s legal team had argued that his position as leader of a centre-right coalition fighting the election constituted a legitimate impediment to his appearing in court. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)