Italy court asks prosecutors to examine Berlusconi role in trial

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (C) talks during a vote session at the Senate in Rome July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian court which convicted three associates of Silvio Berlusconi on Friday for abetting underage prostitution asked prosecutors to investigate whether he and others should face further charges over evidence given in the case.

Berlusconi has already been sentenced to seven years with a ban on holding public office in a related trial for paying for sex with former teenaged nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, alias Ruby the Heartstealer when she was a minor.

None of the sentences will take effect until the appeals process has been exhausted.

Judicial sources said that possible additional charges could involve influencing witnesses.