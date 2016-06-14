FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy's Berlusconi out of heart surgery, in intensive care: hospital
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Italy's Berlusconi out of heart surgery, in intensive care: hospital

A banner reading "All the best president, thanks for existing" is seen in front of San Raffaele hospital, as Italian surgeons began a four-hour heart operation on former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday to replace a defective aortic valve, a hospital statement said, in Milan, Italy June 14, 2016.Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was placed in intensive care on Tuesday after undergoing heart surgery to replace a defective aortic valve, a hospital statement said.

The surgery lasted around four hours, the statement added without giving more details. It is normal for patients to go into intensive care immediately after heart surgery.

A source from Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party had earlier told Reuters the operation went well.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
