Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi waves as he attends the All-Russian ice hockey festival among amateur teams at Megasport Arena in Moscow, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ROME (Reuters) - A judge on Wednesday decided there were not enough grounds to send former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, his son PierSilvio and 10 other people to trial on tax evasion charges in a probe of alleged tax evasion involving TV rights.

Berlusconi and the others from his Mediaset networks were accused of 10 million euros in tax fraud in 2004 and 2005.