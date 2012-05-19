Official denies death of second girl in Italy bombing

ROME (Reuters) - A second girl who was injured by a bomb blast in southern Italy on Saturday was in “very serious” condition after surgery, a civil protection official said, denying an earlier news report that she had died.

A 16-year-old girl was confirmed killed in the explosion.

Fabiano Amati, the region’s civil protection representative, said that a second girl’s condition was stable though grave after surgery.

Six others suffered less serious injuries, Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri said in an interview with SkyTG24.