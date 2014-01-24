FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small bomb explodes in Rome near French church
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 24, 2014 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Small bomb explodes in Rome near French church

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A small makeshift explosive device blew up in a street in central Rome in the early hours of Friday, causing slight damage to a building belonging to a French religious establishment and three parked cars, police said.

There was no immediate word on what was behind the explosion, which occurred hours before a visit to Pope Francis by French President Francois Hollande but security was tight near the Vatican ahead of the meeting.

According to a tweet from the French embassy to the Vatican, the church of Saint-Yves des Bretons, part of a religious foundation known as Les pieux etablissements de la France, is located in the street.

Reporting by Roberto Landucci; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.