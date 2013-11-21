FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy cancels bond auctions due to reduced funding needs
November 21, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Italy cancels bond auctions due to reduced funding needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta holds a news conference at the end of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Thursday that it was cancelling two scheduled bond auctions in the next few weeks due to a lack of funding requirements.

The Treasury said in a statement it would not be holding an auction of bonds linked to euro-zone inflation (BTPEIs) slated for November 26, or an auction of medium- and long-term bonds that was planned on December 12.

The auctions were canceled due to “the satisfactory level of the cash position and reduced funding needs,” the Treasury said. It added that the upcoming auctions of Treasury bills (BOTs) would go ahead as scheduled.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
