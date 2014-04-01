FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Renzi urges Britain to stay in EU
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Italy PM Renzi urges Britain to stay in EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi urged Britain on Tuesday to remain in the European Union, saying its membership was “crucial” for the 28-member bloc.

“There is no Europe, there is no great Europe without the presence of the United Kingdom,” he told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron.

“For us, it is fundamental that, in the complex, complicated process that is getting underway, the presence of the UK in Europe should not be in discussion. It is absolutely fundamental and crucial for us and we will work together, I am sure of it.”

Cameron has promised a referendum by 2017 to decide whether Britain remains in the EU if his Conservative Party wins next year’s national elections. The Conservatives are being pushed to take a harder line on the issue by the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), which opinion polls show has a small but growing share of the popular vote.

The 39-year-old Renzi, Italy’s youngest-ever prime minister, leads his country’s biggest center-left party. He is widely seen as an non-ideological moderniser and is often compared to Cameron’s predecessor as prime minister, Tony Blair.

He has embarked on an ambitious campaign of economic and constitutional reforms aimed at pulling his country out of its longest postwar slump. He also argues that the EU must change its focus from budget austerity to do more to promote growth and cut unemployment.

Over the past few weeks, he has outlined his reforms to a succession of world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and James Mackenzie; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.