China's Gangtai buys Italian jeweller Buccellati

A watchmaker holds the couronne next to other components of an Autore watch model at Buccellati workshop in Chiasso March 14, 2014.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it has agreed to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.

The Buccellati family, who in 1919 founded the jeweler famous for its ornate, lace-like creations, will retain a 15 percent stake.

A source familiar with the deal said the acquisition gave Buccellati an enterprise value of 270 million euros ($282 million) or 6.6 times its revenues.

The source said Clessidra had not been able to reach an accord with Cartier owner Richemont CFR.VX after discussing a possible sale of a controlling stake in Buccellati to the Swiss group.

Clessidra, which recently changed hands and is now owned by Italy's Pesenti family following the death of its founder, bought a 67 percent stake in Buccellati in 2013.

It said Buccellati's revenues had risen 60 percent since then.

Mediobanca advised Clessidra and Buccellati on the deal.