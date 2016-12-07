Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a media conference after a referendum on constitutional reform at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME The Italian parliament on Wednesday gave its final approval to the government's 2017 budget, paving the way for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to hand in his resignation.

Renzi said he would quit following his crushing defeat in Sunday's referendum when Italians rejected his proposed reforms to the constitution, but the head of state Sergio Mattarella told him to delay his resignation until the budget was passed.

The upper house Senate approved the budget in a vote of confidence, with 173 votes in favor and 108 against.

Renzi is expected to tender his resignation to Mattarella by the end of this week, and possibly later on Wednesday.

