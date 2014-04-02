FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Italy should negotiate more budget flexibility: employers' lobby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy should be allowed to negotiate more budget flexibility in exchange for making structural reforms to its economy, the country’s employers’ lobby Confindustria said on Wednesday.

“Negotiations need to be opened so that Italy, along with the other countries in the same situation that request it, are allowed the margins of flexibility that are in the Stability Pact in exchange for a robust series of structural reforms,” Confindustria said in a statement.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged a broad series of economic reforms, including sweeping tax cuts, that he says are needed to revive economic growth after a prolonged recession. But Italy has little wiggle room to keep its deficit below the European Union limit, and also has committed to reducing its debt, which is the second-highest in the euro zone.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

