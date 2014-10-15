Italy PM says budget can be approved by EU, open to discuss details

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he believed conditions exist for his 2015 budget to be approved by the European Commission but was open to discussing any concerns the Commission may have.

Italy is “willing to reflect and discuss with the European Commission on the question of the structural adjustment,” Renzi told a news conference to present the budget.

Renzi said he was convinced there were exceptional economic circumstances to be taken into account and that Italy was passing the structural reforms which are needed for the normal debt cutting rules in the EU’s fiscal compact to be waived.