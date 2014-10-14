FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says will not increase planned deficit cut in 2015 budget
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Italy says will not increase planned deficit cut in 2015 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance Pier Carlo Padoan speaks during a discussion on "A Reform Agenda for Europe's Leaders" during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Italy has no intention of tightening its 2015 budget plans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday, despite reports that its budget might be rejected by the European Commission.

Italy’s 2015 budget blueprint envisages a cut in the structural budget deficit - adjusted for the business cycle and one off measures - of just 0.1 percent of gross domestic product next year, compared with a Commission request for a correction of 0.5 percent.

Padoan replied “yes” when asked at a news conference in Luxembourg whether the budget, which will be finalised by the Cabinet and sent to the Commission on Wednesday, will confirm the correction of just 0.1 percent.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.