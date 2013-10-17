FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Monti quits centrist party over budget disagreement
#World News
October 17, 2013 / 6:28 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Monti quits centrist party over budget disagreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on during a coffee break at the annual Italian business and political conference in Cernobbio September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

ROME (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti resigned from the centrist party he founded to run in this year’s elections after disagreeing with party members over whether to support next year’s budget law, according to a statement on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the website of his Civic Choice party, part of Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s ruling coalition, the 70-year-old former European Commissioner said he had resigned as party president and would quit the bloc in the Senate, where he is a lifetime member.

Monti has criticised the budget, which was presented on Tuesday, saying it should do more to cut taxes and stimulate growth. His criticisms were rejected by 11 other Civic Choice lawmakers, who offered full support for the government’s budget proposal.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

