FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy's Renzi says will hike deficit if needed for earthquake relief
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Renzi says will hike deficit if needed for earthquake relief

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi greets supporters during a rally in downtown Rome, Italy October 29, 2016.Remo Casilli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday he would increase government borrowing if more money is required to help communities affected by the latest earthquake that hit central Italy on Sunday.

In September, Renzi hiked Italy's budget deficit target for next year to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product from 1.8 percent previously, creating tensions with the European Commission, which requested explanations.

"If we need more resources we will put more money in by pushing up the deficit," Renzi said in a radio interview with state channel RAI.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.