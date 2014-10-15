FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy approves 2015 budget, cuts taxes by 18 billion euros
October 15, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Italy approves 2015 budget, cuts taxes by 18 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet approved a 2015 budget on Wednesday which reduces taxes by 18 billion euros, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

The tax cut is “the biggest ever done in the history of the Italian Republic”, Renzi told a news conference after a 90-minute cabinet meeting to approve the budget.

Renzi said the budget includes spending cuts of 15 billion euros ($19.22 billion) and 11 billion euros of extra borrowing.

A company tax, known as IRAP, will be cut by 5 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros will be slashed from company welfare contributions on new hires in a bid to revive an economy that has not grown for three years.

Reporting by Isla Binnie

