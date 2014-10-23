Italy PM Renzi says can make extra budget cuts if needed

Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a meeting on the sidelines at a Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday Rome could cut its budget deficit slightly more than planned next year after the European Commission requested clarification on why it was breaching its debt-cutting goals.

“We’re discussing one, two billion euros” in further cuts, Renzi said as he arrived at a summit of European Union leaders. “The problem of two billion euros that could in theory be needed is truly a small effort” for Italy, he said.

Renzi’s government published earlier on Thursday a letter sent by the European Commission saying there was a “significant deviation” in next year’s draft budget from the debt-cutting pledges it had previously made to the EU.