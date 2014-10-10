FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy declines comment on report EU pressing for budget change
October 10, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Italy declines comment on report EU pressing for budget change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Italian economy ministry declined to comment on Friday on a report that European Union officials were pressing for a change to Rome’s draft 2015 finance plans, which delay a promised balanced budget target by a year.

“At the moment, the Treasury isn’t commenting on reports about a budget law which has not yet been presented,” the spokesman said.

EU sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that officials were pressing both Italy and France to change their budget plans before they are submitted to the European Commission to avoid likely rejection.

Separately, a source told Reuters this week that the Commission was unlikely to accept Italy’s budget plans as they stand.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte

