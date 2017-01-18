FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian minister: Investing more will help West tackle growing populism
January 18, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 9 months ago

Italian minister: Investing more will help West tackle growing populism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda talks during an interview with Reuters in his office in Rome, Italy November 25, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday that boosting investment would help western democracies counteract growing populism.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the German Economy Ministry in Berlin, Calenda also said Europe needed to come up with a system that would protect against unfair trade.

He said it was necessary to set up a system to protect against takeovers from countries that are not market economies and to expand free trade agreements in a balanced way.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

