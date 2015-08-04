Campari sees higher margins as it focuses on top brands

MILAN (Reuters) - Campari, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said its operating profit margin was on track to rise this year after it posted higher sales and margins for the first six months on Tuesday.

Operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts as a sign of the Italian company’s profitability. Campari has pledged to boost its operating margin this year, after it slipped in 2014, by focusing on five higher-margin brands: its namesake aperitif Campari, SKYY vodka, Wild Turkey whiskey, Aperol and Appleton Estate rums.

A positive effect from a strong U.S. dollar will also compensate for a poor performance of Jamaica’s sugar business, Chief Financial officer Paolo Marchesini said in a conference call with analysts after the results announcement.

“We are confident that this year we will have good results at the EBIT margin level,” Marchesini said.

Shares in Campari rose briefly to touch an all-time high of 7.57 euros following the results’ announcement.

The Milan-based group said first-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding one-off items, rose to 139 million euros ($152 million) from 124.3 million euros a year ago, with a margin on sales edging up to 18.3 percent from 18.1 percent in the same period last year.

In emerging markets the group said it was seeing weakness in Brazil and Russia but fast growth in Argentina. It has a very small market share in China.

To improve profitability, the drinks group has been selling non-core assets and focusing on the five higher-margin brands.

Organic sales for those five, which represent 45 percent of total turnover, grew 5.8 percent in the first half, with Jamaica’s rums the top selling, it said on Tuesday.

First-half sales for the group as a whole rose 10.5 percent to 758 million euros ($831 million), mainly thanks to the positive impact from a strong dollar. Sales were up 2.7 percent on a like for like basis.

While sales in Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific grew more than average, business in North, Central and Eastern Europe has shrunk due to a steep fall in sales in Russia where the company has decided to reduce stocks delivered to local shops.