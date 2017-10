Lines of cars and pick-up trucks at Italy's biggest container port Gioia Tauro in the southern Italian region of Calabria are seen from a helicopter, in this file photo dated November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 27.3 percent in February from the same month a year ago to 172,241 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) share of the Italian market stood at 29.08 percent in February, compared with 28.79 percent in January, according to calculations done by Reuters. FCA’s car sales in February rose 32.2 percent.