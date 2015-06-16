FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy state lender to pump $1.1 billion in troubled company fund
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Italy state lender to pump $1.1 billion in troubled company fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian cash-rich state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has agreed to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a state fund designed to rescue troubled companies.

In a statement on Tuesday, CDP said its board had approved “a preliminary and non-binding expression of interest” to take part in the state turnaround fund.

Speculation is mounting that Rome is looking to change top management at CDP to give the lender a greater role in the economy.

Sources have told Reuters the government and top CDP executives have clashed on the role the lender should play in supporting struggling firms and fostering investments in infrastructure.

The CDP, 80 percent owned by the Treasury, manages postal savings and invests in strategically important public projects. Last year it lent more than 19 billion euros to local authorities and private companies.

The state rescue fund, conceived last year by a government decree, is designed to invest in companies with good long-term prospects but which are temporarily in financial difficulty.

The government intends to use the fund for troubled steel maker ILVA.

CDP holds controlling stakes in oil major Eni (ENI.MI) and power and gas grid companies Terna (TRN.MI) and Snam (SRG.MI). It also has a stake in unlisted fiber optic provider Metroweb.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Susan Thomas

