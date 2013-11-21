FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy state fund earmarks 3 billion euros for mortgage backed bonds
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Italy state fund earmarks 3 billion euros for mortgage backed bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has set aside 3 billion euros ($4 billion) to buy mortgage-backed bonds and other securities as part of a plan to revive the housing market, it said on Thursday.

This is the first time CDP has pledged to buy mortgage-backed debt, and the move could give some support to Italy’s securitization market, which was frozen by the euro zone crisis.

CDP has also earmarked 2 billion euros to lend to people who want to buy homes and fund renovating houses to make them more energy efficient, it said in a joint statement with bank association ABI.

“In total, CDP will deploy five billion euros, via the banks, to promote recovery in the residential real estate sector,” the statement said.

Italian house prices fell 5.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2013, but the decline slowed slightly from a 6 percent slide in the previous quarter, statistics office ISTAT said in October.

($1 = 0.7429 euros)

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.