Italy PM moves to shake up top management at state fund CDP

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s state investment fund has called a shareholder meeting to discuss a planned management change, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pressing the cash-rich agency to get more closely involved with government projects to boost economic growth.

Renzi wants the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to appoint two top bankers at its helm and use its 400 billion euros ($448 billion) of funds to back ambitious development and infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network, officials close to the matter said.

Earlier this month, Renzi himself announced that Claudio Costamagna, former head of Goldman Sachs EMEA investment banking division, was set to be named as chairman of CDP, which is controlled by the Italian treasury with an 80 percent stake.

Meanwhile Fabio Gallia, currently chief of BNP Paribas in Italy, is in pole position to become CEO.

In a first formal step toward the reshuffle, the CDP on Thursday called a shareholder meeting on July 10 for “decisions about its board members”. A group of banking foundations is a minority shareholder in the fund.

The CDP was set up in Turin in 1850 to provide financing for the royal House of Savoy. It has traditionally acted as a lender to the public sector but its mandate has been extended in recent years to make it a major player on the corporate scene.

Its funds come from post office savings accounts and bonds it issues. Crucially, its debts are not consolidated into Italy’s overall public debt -- allowing the government to use it as its investment arm without further stretching its finances -- although the European Union is monitoring its activities to ensure they do not violate state aid rules.

Three sources close to the matter have told Reuters that top CDP executives had clashed with the government on what it should do to support struggling companies and foster investments in infrastructure, including the broadband network -- one Renzi’s pet projects.

One official said the government wanted CDP to take a less cautious, more hands-on approach and become a sort of “investment bank” for its industrial policy.

Critics also say some past CDP investment choices lacked consistency and a clear strategic rationale, such as last year’s purchase of a stake in the Rocco Forte Hotels group.

“Today Italy finds itself at a decisive crossroads for the recovery,” Renzi said this month. “Strengthening the role of CDP is even more crucial.”

The CDP lent more than 19 billion euros to local authorities and private companies last year. It also owns controlling stakes in oil major Eni, power and gas grid operators Terna and Snam and has a stake in unlisted fiber optic provider Metroweb.

As well as supporting the broadband network, a revamped CDP could help revive the fortunes of steel maker Ilva, which was put under special administration in 2013.