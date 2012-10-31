FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TIMELINE-Italy's recent governments
#World News
October 31, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TIMELINE-Italy's recent governments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five months before an election that will be crucial not just for this country but the whole euro zone, Italy is mired in some of its greatest political uncertainty since World War Two.

Here is a look at recent governments in Italy:

April 26, 2000 - Giuliano Amato takes office at the head of a centre-left coalition.

Junw 11, 2001 - Silvio Berlusconi forms 59th post-World War Two government after winning a parliamentary

April 20, 2005 - Berlusconi resigns after two coalition partners demand a change of direction following a centre-right loss in regional elections. Three days later he forms the 60th post-war government.

April 9-10, 2006 - Centre-left leader Romano Prodi wins parliamentary election. Berlusconi complains of irregularities but Supreme Court upholds result on April 19. Prodi is sworn in as prime minister in May.

Jan 24, 2008 - Prodi resigns after losing a vote of confidence. He had lost his slim majority in the Senate when a small Catholic party left his ruling coalition.

April 13/14 - Berlusconi wins a landlside in both houses of parliament in elections, beating off the challenge of centre-left leader Walter Veltroni.

November 8, 2011 - Berlusconi fails to secure a majority in a vote on public finance in the lower house. President Giorgio Napolitano says Berlusconi will resign after a new budget law making its way through parliament is approved.

November 12 - Parliament passes a package of measures demanded by Italy’s European partners to restore market confidence in Italy’s strained public finances. Berlusconi then resigns to make way for an emergency government.

November 16 - Former European Commissioner Mario Monti is sworn in to head a technocratic government.

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, and Rome bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
